JEDDAH — Saudi Attorney General and Chairman of the Council of Public Prosecutions Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab has approved the establishment of the Center for the Protection of Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts, and Victims.



This is in implementation of Article Four of the Law for the Protection of Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts, and Victims.



The law, which was approved by the Council of Ministers on Feb. 13, aims at providing security to individuals who may come under threat for giving evidence in court cases.



The center aims to provide legal protection to persons who are at risk for providing information on crimes. The law ensures their protection from any threat, danger or harm.



They are entitled to get all or some of the types of protection stipulated in Article 14 of the law, which is: security protection, conceal personal data and everything that indicates their identity; transferring them from their place of work — temporarily or permanently; help them get alternative work, providing legal, psychological and social guidance, giving them the means to immediately report any danger threatening them or any of the people closely related to them, change their phone numbers and place of residence; take measures to ensure their safe movement, including providing them with a security escort or residence, and extend them financial support.



The center would take the necessary measures to protect the person, who is entitled to get protection, from physical injury, as well as to ensure his health, safety and social adaptation, throughout the period of protection assigned to him, taking into account of his rights and freedom, and not restricting them except with the necessary restrictions in accordance with the provisions of the law.



The law enables protected persons to submit protection requests according to specific procedures and terms and conditions. The law also grants protection to those covered by it without their consent if there is something that raises the possibility of them being exposed to imminent danger.



The law stipulates criminal penalties for any behavior that constitutes a felony on those under protection, including maximum jail terms of three years, and a fine, which may reach SR5 million.



The law gives powers to judicial authorities to provide the necessary protection to witnesses, victims, whistleblowers, experts and members of their families from any threat including assault, revenge, intimidation and others.



The law contributes to combating crimes by encouraging and facilitating information sharing and providing protection to informants, witnesses, experts and victims from any attacks or threats, material or moral harm, or anything that may adversely affect the delivery of such information.



It is noteworthy that the law will come into effect 120 days after the date of its publication in the Official Umm Al-Qura Gazette on Shaban 20 corresponding to March 1, 2024.



