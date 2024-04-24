Riyadh -- The Ministry of Justice has announced that the Najiz platform and app have recorded 23 million visits from more than 90 countries through the first quarter of 2024.



The Najiz platform comprises four portals catering to individuals, businesses, lawyers, and government agencies. Each portal offers tailored access to meet the specific needs of beneficiaries. With over 160 available services on Najiz, visitors are spared the need to physically visit judicial facilities.



The platform plays a crucial role in advancing digital government and simplifying the provision of services to beneficiaries, marking a significant step forward in enhancing service quality. By offering services with ease and convenience, the platform strives to ensure justice and expedite procedures.



Furthermore, Najiz aims to foster transparency, facilitate swift access to information, and save beneficiaries time and effort.