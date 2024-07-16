RIYADH — Saudi Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani and Qatar’s Justice Minister Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Mohannadi met in Riyadh and discussed ways to enhance judicial cooperation between the two ministries.



Al-Samaani highlighted the legal and judicial progress that Saudi Arabia has witnessed under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He emphasized that the progress made in the legislative and digital domains improved the efficiency and quality of judicial services.



Qatar’s justice minister visited a number of judicial projects and experiences, including the Real Estate Title Digitization Initiative and the Judicial Command Center.

