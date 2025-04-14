RIYADH —The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) reported a total of 896 seizures of prohibited items across land, sea, and air Customs ports in one week. This is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance security and protect society from contraband.



The seized contraband items included 49 types of narcotics, such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 452 other prohibited substances. Customs ports also seized 1,535 items of tobacco and its derivatives, 20 types of currency, and two categories of weapons and related accessories.



ZATCA reiterated its commitment to reinforcing customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports to ensure the security and protection of society through ongoing cooperation and coordination with all relevant authorities.



It also urged the public to help combat smuggling to protect society and the national economy by reporting violations through the designated security hotline 1910, email 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or the international number 009661910.



The authority receives reports related to smuggling and violations of the Common Customs Law in strict confidentiality, offering a financial reward if the information proves accurate.

