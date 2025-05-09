KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has introduced a new regulation for issuing work permits for specific categories, reports Al-Seyassah daily. Workers requiring security screening must first obtain approval from PAM before seeking security clearance from the Ministry of Interior.



Meanwhile, informed sources said PAM will continue to accept work permits for doctors, engineers, and government contract workers from Egypt, along with a few exceptional cases.

In other news, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah has issued Ministerial Circular No. 1/2025 to suspend changes to the academic qualifications or professions of expatriates recruited on work permits or transferred to the private sector, reports.

In this regard, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) explained that the circular aims to regulate the labor market, ensure compatibility between academic specialization and job roles, and promote equal job opportunities.

The circular, which was published on the PAM’s X account, states that, in line with procedures regulating academic qualifications and professions approved by PAM, amendments to the academic qualifications or job titles of expatriate workers recruited with work permits or transferred to the private sector are suspended in cases where the requested amendment involves a higher educational level that is not compatible with the nature of the profession for which they were originally hired or transferred.

