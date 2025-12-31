KUWAIT CITY - The total number of unemployed Kuwaitis and job seekers registered with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) reached 12,163 by the end of the first half of this year, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to a report issued by the Central Statistical Bureau, 6,863 unemployed Kuwaitis are registered with CSC, which handles applications from Kuwaitis seeking public sector employment. Of these, 3,503 are men (51 percent) and 3,360 are women.

About 2,582 individuals have been registered for 12 months or more, 2,371 for six to 11 months, and 1,910 for one to five months.

The largest age group among the unemployed is between 20 and 29 years old, representing approximately 61.6 percent (4,234 individuals), highlighting that the majority are young people.

Regarding marital status, 58.3 percent of unemployed Kuwaitis (4,002 individuals) are unmarried, while 2,011 are married. The report also noted 819 divorced individuals and 31 widowed individuals among the unemployed.

Unmarried men represented the largest group of unemployed individuals, totaling 2,435, compared to 1,567 women. Among married individuals, 742 were men and 1,269 were women.

Education

Regarding education, a higher percentage of unemployed men hold university degrees, diplomas, or intermediate qualifications, while most unemployed women hold university or intermediate qualifications.

In total, 2,481 unemployed individuals are university graduates, 817 hold diplomas, and 793 are high school graduates. Female university graduates formed the largest group, totaling 1,552.

Based on data from PAM, which registers Kuwaitis seeking employment in the private sector, the total number of job seekers reached 5,300, including 2,513 men and 2,787 women, representing 52.6 percent.

Among them, 2,657 had been on the waiting list for less than a month, while 2,643 had been registered for one to five months.

The majority of unemployed Kuwaitis are aged 20-29, accounting for approximately 94.1 percent, or 4,987 individuals, indicating that most are young people. Unmarried individuals formed the largest group, representing 79.6 percent, totaling 4,217, including 1,895 women.

Regarding education, a higher percentage of unemployed men hold university degrees or diplomas, while most unemployed women are university graduates. In total, 2,948 are university graduates, 1,501 hold diplomas, and 261 are secondary school graduates.

Arab Times


