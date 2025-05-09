Iron rod and steel distributors in the country, under the aegis of the Iron Rod and Steel Distributors Employers Union of Nigeria (IRSDEUN), have said that the implementation of the ‘Nigeria First’ policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can only be successful if government pays attention to standardisation of production of commodities.

In a statement by the national president of the union, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, he described the Nigeria First policy as a step in the right direction, while saying that, “it may remain an abstract idea if the needful is not done in the area of quality control of commodities production industry, especially in the construction industry.

He said that Nigerians should not be exposed to the hazard of inferior products that endangers their lives.

It is recalled that President Tinubu had secured Federal Executive Council approval of the Renewed Hope Nigeria First policy that mandates all federal ministries, departments and agencies to give priority to Nigerian goods, services and know‑how.

Under the new rules, the Bureau of Public Procurement has been directed to revise and enforce guidelines to favour local manufacturers and service providers, which is expected to birth a Local Content Compliance Framework, maintain a register of high‑quality Nigerian suppliers regularly engaged by government, and assume authority over deployment of procurement officers to every MDA.

The IRDEUN, however, believes that the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), as presently constituted, lacks the capacity to enforce quality control, “which would be the basis for registration of high quality local suppliers, as evidenced from the iron rod and steel market.

“Before the Nigerian government implements Nigeria First policy, our belief is that we should first ascertain the production quality, so that our people’s safety is guaranteed; that’s how to keep Nigerians first. Many of these suppliers and their accomplices in government ministries, departments and agencies would cross the ‘high quality register hurdle and only supply substandard products that expose Nigerians to great risk. That has been our experience in this industry.

“Hundreds of houses are collapsing everyday with the use of made in Nigeria iron rod and steel products, yet the agency that should see to raising the bar of production has done practically nothing. Are these same people that we expect to ascertain the production quality of goods to be patronised under Nigeria First policy?” He asked.

Chief Awoyale, who said that Nigerian producers have capacity to deliver quality products at reasonable prices, however, said that they allegedly take advantage of a corrupt system to saturate Nigerian markets with substandard products at high cost, “while they supply high quality products to neighbouring countries because the system there won’t compromise their people’s safety over immediate gains of officials”.

The union also called on President Tinubu to ensure the market is rid of inferior products and develop a framework to ensure quality control before implementing the policy, to avoid a counterproductive effect.

