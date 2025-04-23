RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior has announced that expatriates who fail to leave Saudi Arabia after the expiry of their entry visas may face a fine of up to SR50,000, imprisonment for up to six months, and deportation. It underlined the need to adhere to the Kingdom's official Hajj and Umrah guidelines and instructions.



The ministry emphasized that visas of all types and names — with the exception of the Hajj visa — do not entitle their holders to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. It called on the people to report about those, who violate Hajj regulations and instructions, by calling over the unified number 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number 999 in other regions.



The ministry had previously announced a maximum fine of SR100,000 for Hajj and Umrah service providing companies and establishments that fail to report any Hajj or Umrah pilgrim who overstayed their visas.

