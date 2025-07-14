RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior announced that more than 21,000 individuals were arrested in a nationwide crackdown on residency, labor, and border security violations during the past week.



The arrests included over 12,500 violators of residency regulations, 5,500 individuals breaching border security laws, and approximately 3,000 for labor-related offenses.



The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to maintain public order and enforce compliance with national regulations.



Authorities also intercepted 2,072 individuals attempting to illegally cross into the Kingdom, with 47 percent identified as Yemeni nationals and 52 percent as Ethiopians. An additional 28 individuals were caught trying to exit Saudi Arabia unlawfully.



Meanwhile, 37 people were apprehended for facilitating illegal entry, transportation, shelter, or employment of violators, including those covering up such offenses.



Currently, 14,000 violators are undergoing legal procedures, with around 12,400 of them being men. The Ministry also reported that 6,200 violators have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 3,300 are finalizing travel arrangements, and 10,000 individuals have been deported.



The Ministry of Interior reiterated its warning that anyone who assists violators — whether by providing transportation, shelter, or any form of support — faces penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of any vehicles or properties used. Offenders will also be publicly named as part of the punishment.

