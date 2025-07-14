RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced that it issued fines totaling SR2.1 million during the second quarter of 2025 as part of its nationwide crackdown on commercial concealment.



The ministry said it conducted more than 8,007 inspection visits targeting 6,573 establishments and 1,434 companies.



These efforts led to the detection of 230 suspected concealment cases and 19 market violations. Common infractions included labor and residency violations as well as the absence of electronic payment systems.



The ministry received 1,704 reports related to concealment suspicions and referred 147 cases to the Committee for Anti-Concealment Violations. An additional 13 cases were forwarded to the Public Prosecution.



Four public defamation rulings were also issued during the quarter. These included a Saudi citizen and an Egyptian resident involved in illegal activities in the water desalination sector, and another Saudi citizen with a Bangladeshi resident for concealment in the transport and logistics sector.



Other rulings involved a business and its owner for organizing an unlicensed commercial competition, and a shop owner convicted of commercial fraud for selling spoiled cheese.



Penalties included financial fines totaling SR370,000, closure of violating establishments, liquidation of business operations, and revocation of licenses.



The rulings also mandated the deletion of commercial records, collection of taxes and fees, and deportation of non-Saudi violators with a permanent ban on their return for work in the Kingdom. All defamation rulings were published at the violators' expense.

