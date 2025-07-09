RIYADH — The Saudi National Center for Nonprofit Sector (NCNP) has referred 21 commercial entities, 26 websites, and three influencers to the relevant authorities to take regulatory measures.

This move follows monitoring of violations of relevant rules and regulations by a number of nonprofit organizations and individuals.



The NCNP also served four warning notices to civil society organizations, in addition to taking a decision to dismiss the board of directors of a civil society organization, and temporary suspension of a civil society organization employee from working in the sector. It also issued four fundraising violations against individuals, in addition to handling 39 reports of donation violations, and carried out 10 investigation sessions.



The NCNP revealed this in its announcement with regard to the nonprofit sector's growth for June 2025. The sector witnessed the registration of six civil society associations and two nonprofit foundations in various priority development fields across the Kingdom, bringing the total number of registered nonprofit organizations in the Kingdom to 6,348 by the end of June 2025. The center also issued 250 licenses for nonprofit organizations to collect donations.



The NCNP emphasized the importance of individuals and nonprofit organizations adhering to the regulations, guidelines, and procedures governing the nonprofit sector. It called on everyone to communicate with it through its official channels, via email at ncnp.gov.sa, and its social media accounts. It emphasized the need for integration between the center, individuals, and nonprofit organizations to contribute to the development of the nonprofit sector and regulate its social and economic impact, thus achieving the desired national goals.



It is noteworthy that the center took part in field work along with non-profit organizations during this year's Hajj season. More than 34,000 male and female volunteers contributed over two million volunteer hours during the drive.

