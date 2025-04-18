RIYADH — The General Transport Authority (TGA) has revealed that it is mandatory for all parcel delivery companies to include the national address on all mail shipments, effective from January 1, 2026.

This decision is part of the TGA's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the parcel delivery sector and improve service delivery for beneficiaries.



This strategic directive aims to optimize the customer experience, expedite delivery processes, and minimize unnecessary interactions between delivery personnel and recipients. Implementing the national address requirement is expected to achieve higher accuracy and operational efficiency within parcel delivery companies.



The TGA clarified that individuals can access their national address easily through four digital platforms: Absher, Tawakkalna, Sehhaty, and SPL. This initiative aligns with the TGA's commitment to supporting the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and its goal of developing the parcel transportation sector, fostering sustainability, and solidifying the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub.



The TGA reported that during Ramadan, the volume of postal shipments handled by licensed companies exceeded 26 million, representing an 18 percent growth rate compared to the same period in the previous year. This data underscores the rapid advancements of the Kingdom's parcel delivery sector.

