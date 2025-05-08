The Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) and various commodity partners have renewed their Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for another five years. This agreement will allow commodity organisations to continue supporting new farmers through advice, mentorship, training, inputs, market access, and mutual in-kind contributions.

Agreements were signed with key industry bodies, including the National Wool Growers Association (NWGA), Deciduous Fruit Producers Trust (DFPT), SA Wines, South African Table Grape Industry (SATI), South African Poultry Association (SAPA), Potatoes SA, Raisins SA, Grain South Africa, Berries SA, Citrus Growers Association, South African Pork Producers Association, Red Meat Producers Association, and Rooibos Producers Association.

Emphasises on strategic partnerships

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, highlighted the importance of these agreements, noting that strategic partnerships are vital for addressing the complex challenges facing the agricultural sector.

“The department has developed and nurtured strategic partnerships over several years. These partnerships complement our work and enhance the impact of our service delivery initiatives. One such initiative is the Commodity Approach, which has been an enormous success for over a decade,” Minister Meyer said.

He also emphasised that the WCDoA views these partnerships as essential to tackling the challenges in agriculture, and the signing of these MoUs is a reflection of that ongoing strategy.

WCDoA’s focus on new farmers

Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, head of the WCDoA, explained that the partnership with commodity organisations aims to foster capacity-building, mentorship, market access, and resource mobilisation to support the commercialisation of new farmers in the province.

"The commodities also have the liberty to participate in the Commodity Project Allocation Committees (CPACs), which are crucial in the appraisal of farmer applications processed and oversight thereof," Dr Sebopetsa said. "With the commodity approach, the department can augment its resources by leveraging the industry’s expertise, financial resources, and other assets, thus improving our service delivery to farmers."

Advancing transformation

Industry leaders have acknowledged the positive impact of the partnership in advancing transformation and supporting farmers’ progress.

Mariette Kotzé, group operations manager at Hortgro, shared the long-term success of the partnership. “This partnership has been around since 2009. The impact has been immeasurable. It is about making a difference. But it is also about creating an enabling environment for our growers,” she said.

Mecia Petersen, CEO of the South African Table Grapes Industry, which provides nearly 100,000 jobs valued at R3.78 billion annually, stressed the importance of collaboration in unlocking further value for the sector.

"Our sector has enormous potential to create many more jobs. Our ability to do so becomes easier with a reliable partner such as the Western Cape Government," Petersen said. "This is aptly demonstrated through the Western Cape Government’s role in improving operations at the Port of Cape Town and today’s formal commitment to support the agriculture sector, which the government takes very seriously."

In conclusion, Minister Meyer reiterated the importance of these strategic partnerships in the growth of the agricultural sector. "The MoUs solidify our joint commitment to transform the agricultural sector, grow the economy, and create jobs,” he concluded.

