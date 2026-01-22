The federal government has selected Ekiti State to participate in a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Phase Two Programme, an initiative supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The notification, conveyed through the SAPZ National Coordination Office, affirms the Federal Government’s recognition of Ekiti State’s commitment to agricultural transformation, industrialisation, economic diversification, and job creation.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun described the selection as a significant milestone in the state’s development journey and a strong endorsement of the Oyebanji administration’s agriculture-led industrial growth agenda.

According to Olatunbosun, Ekiti’s inclusion in SAPZ Phase Two “is a clear acknowledgement of the government’s sustained efforts to reposition agriculture as a key driver of industrialisation, employment generation, and sustainable economic growth.”

“This programme will significantly enhance value addition, attract private sector investment, and improve livelihoods across Ekiti State,” he said.

He noted that the benefits of the SAPZ Programme would be far-reaching, with thousands of jobs expected to be created for young people, particularly in agro-processing and related industries.

The commissioner added that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) would also gain from strengthened value chains and improved access to new markets, thereby boosting their growth and contribution to the State’s economy.

Olatunbosun said, “This initiative is not just about agriculture; it is about empowering our people especially our youth and SMEs to build sustainable livelihoods, improve food security, and drive Ekiti’s economic future.”

According to him, “The state government is fully prepared to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the programme with the execution of Subsidiary Loan Agreements, establishment of a State Implementation Unit, compliance with environmental and social safeguards, such as compensation of Project Affected Persons at the Agro-Industrial Hub in Itapaji, as well as the opening of dedicated project accounts and preparation of procurement plans and annual work programmes.”

Olatunbosun also disclosed that the SAPZ National Coordination Office has indicated plans to organize an onboarding workshop to provide technical guidance and support to participating states ahead of full implementation.

He reaffirmed Ekiti state’s readiness to collaborate closely with the Federal Government, development partners, relevant ministries, departments and agencies and the private sector to ensure the successful delivery of the SAPZ phase two programme.

The commissioner concluded that the programme aligns with Ekiti State’s broader vision of enhancing food security, strengthening agricultural value chains, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for its people, adding that the state remains committed to leveraging the initiative to drive inclusive growth and long-term prosperity.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

