JEDDAH — The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Tuesday approved the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority Law.



During the session, updates were provided on recent diplomatic communications, including fruitful discussions between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, with leaders from France, Russia, and Iraq. These talks aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across various domains.



Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary highlighted that the Cabinet also reviewed the latest developments in regional and international affairs, including Saudi Arabia's proactive role in mediating and supporting peace initiatives in Gaza and Yemen. The Kingdom's efforts underscore the critical need for international cooperation to maintain regional stability.



Furthermore, the Cabinet welcomed the recent advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, which declared the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories illegal.



The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s call for actionable steps towards a just and comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian issue, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.



On the domestic front, the Cabinet reviewed economic indicators, noting the stabilization of inflation rates at levels favorable when compared to global trends, a testament to the effective economic policies the Kingdom has implemented to counteract global price fluctuations.



Additional key decisions made during the session included authorizations for ministers to negotiate and sign multiple memorandums of understanding with international partners across fields such as culture, consumer protection, mineral resources, and human rights.



The Cabinet also approved bilateral employment agreements with Gambia and Tanzania, as well as tax agreements with Kuwait and Gambia aimed at avoiding double taxation and preventing tax evasion. These agreements highlight Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering strong international labor and economic relations.



The Cabinet affirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental conservation efforts, including the 2030 Seagrass Breakthrough and a memorandum of understanding with Bahrain for sustainable waste management.

