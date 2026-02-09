MUSCAT -- The GCC Statistical Center (GCC-Stat) released Saturday the tenth edition of the Gulf Statistical Atlas 2024, describing it as a key tool for policymaking and future foresight.



In a statement, the center said the atlas aims to support decision-makers and researchers by providing unified and comparable data that reflect development realities across GCC states, while contributing to the enhancement of Gulf statistical integration.



The atlas offers a comprehensive and up-to-date picture of demographic, economic, social and environmental conditions in GCC countries by linking statistical indicators with spatial geographic maps, it added.



GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi was quoted as saying that "accurate and reliable statistics constitute a fundamental pillar for sound planning and decision-making," noting that developing statistical work and strengthening its integration among GCC states supports comprehensive development paths and enhances the competitiveness of Gulf economies.



In turn, GCC-Stat Director General Intisar Al-Wuhaibi said the Gulf Statistical Atlas adopts an "innovative approach" to data presentation by integrating statistical indicators with geographic information systems (GIS), enabling deeper data interpretation and more comprehensive analysis, and serving a wide range of users, including government entities, the private sector, media, researchers and the general public.



The atlas shows that the total population of GCC countries reached approximately 61.5 million, with a population density of about 25.5 people per square kilometer. Youth aged 15-34 represent a significant demographic segment, reflecting the young nature of GCC societies, alongside developments in vital indicators such as fertility, mortality and natural population growth rates.



Economically, the atlas indicates that the GCC's gross domestic product at current prices amounted to around USD 2.3 trillion, while average per capita GDP stood at about USD 38.2 thousand, with a general Gulf inflation rate of 1.7 percent, reflecting relative price stability in 2024.

In terms of foreign trade, the atlas includes data showing that the volume of GCC merchandise trade reached approximately USD 1.6 trillion, achieving a merchandise trade surplus of about USD 109.7 billion, underscoring the strength of trade performance and the continued pivotal role of GCC countries in global trade.



The atlas also addresses energy and environmental statistics, highlighting the GCC's global standing in crude oil and natural gas production and reserves, as well as indicators related to electricity production and consumption, water use and wastewater reuse, reflecting efforts to enhance resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.



In tourism, transport and communications, the atlas reviews data on inbound tourism, tourism revenues and hotel establishments, in addition to infrastructure indicators such as mobile phone subscriptions, fixed telephone lines and traffic accidents, reflecting infrastructure development and improved service levels across GCC states.



The Statistical Center for the GCC, headquartered in the Sultanate of Oman, was established as the official body responsible for GCC-related data, information and statistics, and for enhancing statistical and informational work among national statistical centers and planning agencies in member states.

