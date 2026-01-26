KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti-Saudi Permanent Joint Committee held its 119th meeting on Sunday at the committee's headquarters in Al-Khafji, in the presence of Head of the Kuwaiti side Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil Sheikh Dr. Nimer Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah and chaired by Saudi Assistant Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Brahim.



In a press statement, the Ministry of Oil said the meeting comes as part of ongoing efforts to implement the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries on December 24, 2019, which was approved under Law No. 2 of 2020 issued on January 29, 2020. The MoU aims to enhance joint coordination and serve the strategic interests of both sides in the Divided Zone.



The ministry noted that the meeting reviewed reports on petroleum operations in the onshore Divided Zone and the adjacent offshore Divided Zone, including strategic plans, current and future major projects, and potential challenges to implementation.

Discussions also covered the use of modern and advanced technologies in petroleum operations, as well as environmental and safety projects, development plans, and national workforce training.



The statement quoted Sheikh Dr. Nimer Al-Sabah as saying that the meeting discussed completed procedures for vacating administrative buildings and the residential area used by Chevron Saudi Arabia at the Al-Zour site. He noted that close coordination was carried out through joint meetings with relevant authorities to ensure the successful implementation of the evacuation procedures, and that the sites were officially handed over to the Government of Kuwait on January 20, 2026, reflecting the level of cooperation and institutional integration between the two sides.



The meeting also addressed efforts to allocate a dedicated road and corridor at Al-Nuwaiseeb and Al-Khafji border crossings. A new route was opened for employees of joint operations through the land ports (Al-Nuwaiseeb-Hama), alongside the provision of necessary technical requirements, including the programming of magnetic cards, gate preparation, and internet equipment.



These measures have facilitated employee movement and eased challenges related to access to operational sites and oil facilities.



The committee further reviewed programs and plans for developing and investing in onshore and offshore fields, accelerating their implementation in line with approved plans and timelines, while emphasizing the provision of necessary support to enable execution of development programs and associated engineering, technical, and construction works through continuous coordination with relevant authorities.



The meeting discussed establishing a unified mechanism for tax-related transactions between the Kuwaiti and Saudi sides, with the aim of creating a clear regulatory framework for concerned entities to help regulate revenues, enhance procedural efficiency, and ensure fairness and transparency in a manner that serves mutual interests.

During the meeting, the heads of both sides signed the principles and treatments approved by the competent authorities regarding tax matters and implementation mechanisms for collection, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in both countries.

Sheikh Dr. Nimer Al-Sabah stressed the importance of holding the joint committee's meetings on a regular basis, given their pivotal role in monitoring petroleum operations, addressing challenges, and supporting the implementation of strategic projects in the Divided Zone. He expressed appreciation for the positive spirit of cooperation prevailing in the committee's work.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).