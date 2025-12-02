The 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, scheduled to convene on Wednesday in Manama, Bahrain, is a pivotal gathering that will bring together the leaders of the GCC member states, including His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, to deliberate on enhanced cooperation, comprehensive integration, and strengthened bonds across various sectors.

The summit’s agenda is expected to cover a thorough review of joint Gulf cooperative efforts in political, economic, and security domains, guided by the directives of the Council’s leaders. Discussions will also focus on regional and international developments, their implications for security and stability, and concerted initiatives to establish comprehensive peace and unified stances in response to evolving regional dynamics.

The last forty-fifth Gulf Summit, hosted by the State of Kuwait in December 2024, achieved consensus on several key fronts. These included expanding the adoption of clean energy, boosting the investments of Gulf sovereign wealth funds in technology sectors and the green transition, and reaffirming support for the trajectory of economic integration and the advancement of joint action in the fields of energy, food security, and climate.

The summit also saw the adoption of unified positions regarding emerging issues, the endorsement of several joint economic initiatives, and the approval of an executive plan for the GCC states’ economic vision initiatives. This plan includes linkages to strategic transportation projects, electrical interconnection grids, and artificial intelligence, while reiterating a commitment to financial stability and the development of harmonised policies to attract foreign investment. The GCC summits serve as the primary forum for crafting cooperative policies and strategic frameworks in security, economy, defence, and sustainable development, embodying the spirit of solidarity and integration that has defined the Council for over four decades.

The Sultanate of Oman, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, remains committed to strengthening the GCC and collective action with the Council’s cohesion and unified perspectives crucial for safeguarding regional security, stability, and comprehensive development.

This commitment is reflected in Oman’s active participation in all GCC summits and ministerial meetings, driven by a conviction to deepen integration across political, economic, social, and developmental spheres.

Oman’s principled approach to regional developments advocates for de-escalation and dialogue, believing its policy of moderation, positive neutrality, and mediation enhances regional security and stability. The complex regional challenges necessitate close coordination among Council members to safeguard collective interests, secure vital maritime passages, and uphold international law.

The Council states are actively considering a unified Gulf tourist visa, often referred to as the ‘Gulf Schengen’, which, once operational, will allow streamlined access to all member states with a single visa, significantly boosting tourism and economic circulation.

The Sultanate of Oman reiterates its unwavering commitment to bolstering the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council and strengthening the frameworks for collective action among its sisterly nations.

The Council’s cohesion and the unity of perspectives on shared regional concerns constitute indispensable pillars for safeguarding security and stability and propelling comprehensive development trajectories across the member states.

This principled Omani stance is consistently manifested through active and constructive participation in all GCC summits, ministerial meetings, and specialised committees.

This engagement springs from Oman’s profound conviction in the imperative of deepening integration across all political, economic, social, and developmental spheres — a commitment that amplifies the Council’s collective capacity to navigate regional challenges and forge a more prosperous future for its peoples.

