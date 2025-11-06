MUSCAT - Over 2,000 entrepreneurs are taking part in the Entrepreneurial Growth 2025 Forum, which began at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance.

The two-day forum, organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), highlights inspiring national models that have successfully transformed ideas into pioneering projects in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The forum reviews government services and initiatives supporting the entrepreneurship sector, and stimulates integration between SMEs, startups and government entities. It also aims to expand business opportunities. Furthermore, it will showcase opportunities and contracts available for SMEs, empower entrepreneurs to market and promote their products, and foster collaboration between startups and local and international investors.

Jassim bin Salim al Hashmi, CEO of Mansab, a human resources management company, said: “We work in the service sector by providing employees through the Mansab platform. Individuals can submit applications, and we identify available national talent in Oman, whether they are job -seekers, or those laid off. Our presence here will support existing companies in providing talent, as many companies struggle to find qualified personnel, particularly in the startup and SME sectors.”

The forum addresses several key themes that reflect national priorities for strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups to play an active role in the national economy. The forum features interactive sessions and dialogues, inspiring presentations of entrepreneurial experiences, and investment platforms. The Entrepreneurship Investment Deal connects entrepreneurs and startups with investors, venture capital firms, and various funding entities.

The AI Hackathon for Entrepreneurs includes specialised exhibitions for entrepreneurship partners, including small and medium-sized industrial and service enterprises, startups, accelerators and entrepreneurship centres, in addition to the Youth Pavilion in cooperation with the Youth Centre of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, which provides a space for creativity and simulation in an interactive entrepreneurial environment.

