MUSCAT: Riyada participated with 17 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups in the Biban 2025 forum, organised by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The four-day forum was themed 'A Global Destination for Opportunities' and included Omani participation across several tracks, such as startups, e-commerce, franchising and the marketplace. This participation aimed to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and support local and international entrepreneurs.

The Biban 2025 Forum is one of the most prominent gatherings in the entrepreneurship sector, with participation from over 150 countries. It represents a broader, more global expansion of previous editions, empowering the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and supporting local and international entrepreneurs.

This is achieved through seven main tracks covering entrepreneurship, innovation and investment, contributing to the provision of high-quality solutions and opportunities for growth and expansion. The forum contributed to creating a stimulating environment, enhancing administrative, financial, and technical skills, and encouraging entrepreneurs to launch their projects and connect with local and international experts.

This fostered a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, strengthening the sector and promoting a culture of innovation. The forum also discussed ideas and topics related to entrepreneurship and offered workshops, courses, advisory and mentoring sessions and specialised programs to improve the efficiency of businesses, enhance their performance and increase their contribution to the GDP.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

