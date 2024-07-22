RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior conducted inspection campaigns across the Kingdom between July 11 and July 17, 2024, to ensure compliance with residency, labor, and border security regulations.



Across Saudi Arabia, 19,817 violations were recorded: 12,436 related to residency, 4,881 to border security, and 2,500 to labor laws.



Additionally, 1,389 individuals were caught attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally, of whom 45% were Yemenis, 53% Ethiopians, and 2% from other nationalities. Furthermore, 48 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Nine individuals involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were arrested. A total of 17,067 expatriates (15,394 men and 1,673 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations. Among them, 7,139 people were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation. 4,242 were told to complete booking arrangements for their departure, and 14,471 were deported.



The Ministry has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them within its territory, provides them shelter, or any other assistance or service, may face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million. Additionally, the vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter may be impounded.



The ministry emphasized that such acts are major crimes warranting arrest. It also urged people to report violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 or 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).