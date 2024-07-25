RIYADH — Justice Minister Dr. Walid Al-Samaani has directed the expansion of mobile-telephone services through the Najiz app, which will now offer 90 judicial services covering all judicial sectors.



The Ministry of Justice aims to enhance user experience and reduce the time and effort required to access judicial services.



The Najiz app offers a comprehensive suite of services, including judiciary, execution, documentation, and support functions.



The digital platform allows users to complete their transactions without visiting court buildings.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).