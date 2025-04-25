WASHINGTON - Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signs a grant agreement on Thursday with the UN in order to help facilitate humanitarian efforts in Somalia with a sum of USD 2.5 million for 2025-2026.

In a press statement the Fund said the agreement was signed by Director General Waleed Al-Bahar at UN office of the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs Lisa Dotten during the spring meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington.

They also explained the funds aim to provide essentials services under the frameworks of implementing the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia by providing direct funding and enabling the delivery of life-saving assistance through implementing the small projects with local partners in Somalia.

The Fund will also be helping in mobilizing the financial and technical resources necessary to ensure the integration and effectiveness of the humanitarian response.

