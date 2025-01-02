RAMALLAH-- A Kuwaiti charity launched Tuesday a relief project to provide bread to the most deprived families in the Gaza Strip, amidst the harsh humanitarian conditions caused by over a year of Israeli occupation and genocide.

The "Loaf of Bread" project, initiated by the Namaa Charity, under the Kuwait Social Reform Society, in partnership with the Wafa Microfinance and Capacity Building Foundation, aims to tackle the severe food shortage in Gaza, where flour supplies are critically low, and hunger rates are soaring.

This initiative continues Kuwait's humanitarian mission to support the Palestinian people and embodies the spirit of solidarity that defines Kuwaiti charity work.

Marwan Muhaisen, director of Wafa, commended the partnership with Namaa, especially in their joint relief efforts to distribute thousands of loaves of bread to Gaza families.

Muhaisen said that in Gaza's harsh conditions, obtaining bread has become a daily challenge, and thanks to Namaa and their collaboration, the project has been providing bread to families for six days amid severe food shortages.

The project aims to distribute 10,000 bundles of bread, with 3,000 bundles already delivered, at a rate of 500 bundles daily, to meet basic needs amid the ongoing crisis, he added.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened due to continued genocide and a tightened blockade, causing extreme food scarcity, especially in the south, where long queues for bread symbolize the suffering, as Muhaisen emphasized the project's importance in providing essential food, as flour is crucial for survival.

Muhaisen expressed deep gratitude to Kuwait's leadership, government, and people for their strong support of Gaza, highlighting that Namaa's involvement reflects the continuous spirit of Kuwaiti generosity, while the people of Gaza also expressed thanks for Kuwait's generous support and humanitarian stance.

