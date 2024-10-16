AMMAN — Naif Al-Sudairi, Saudi ambassador to Jordan, non-resident ambassador to Palestine, and consul general in Jerusalem, handed over the second installment of the monthly financial support to Finance Minister of Palestine Omar Bitar at the embassy headquarters in Amman on Monday. This financial aid is from Saudi Arabia to the Palestinian brothers to address the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.



Al-Sudairy said: “The Kingdom has always mobilized all its capabilities to support the Palestinian cause in political, economic and social and other fields, in addition to the absolute support for the cause and rights of the Palestinian people.”



It is noteworthy that Naif Al-Sudairi delivered the first installment of the monthly financial aid to Prime Minister of Palestine Dr. Mohammad Mustafa in a ceremony held at the embassy headquarters in Amman on September 29.



This support comes as a continuation of what the Kingdom has provided over the past years in humanitarian, relief and development aid to the Palestinian people, amounting to $5.3 billion to contribute to supporting Palestine.

