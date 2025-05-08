ABU DHABI - Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise business solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CPX, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services across various sectors.

Through this strategic partnership, the two companies aim to accelerate AI innovation and strengthen cyber defence capabilities across industries.

Under the terms of the MoU, Inception will designate CPX as the principal provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, ensuring its AI platforms and applications are secured against the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Reciprocally, CPX will assign Inception as its primary partner for AI product development. Additionally, the two companies will co-develop AI-native cybersecurity solutions to deliver security, trust, and assurance to their new and existing customers.

By combining Inception’s innovation and AI development expertise with CPX’s renowned knowledge and services in cybersecurity, this MoU represents a commitment to addressing security for AI solutions.

Dr. Andrew Jackson, CEO, Inception, said, “CPX’s deep cybersecurity expertise and enterprise-focused approach make them the ideal collaborator as we expand our AI product portfolio. This partnership represents a significant milestone in redefining how AI-powered products are securely developed and deployed. Together, we’re reinforcing the security of our AI offerings and setting a new standard for trusted, responsible AI products across industries.”

Hadi Anwar, CEO at CPX, stated, “Our partnership with Inception strengthens our leadership position in intelligent cybersecurity, where innovation and protection go hand in hand. Together, we’re building solutions that are predictive, adaptive, and deeply integrated with next-gen AI.”



