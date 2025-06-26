Arab Finance: Contact Financial Holding has joined forces with noon Payments, the integrated online payment gateway powered by noon, to enhance Egypt’s digital payment ecosystem, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to expand access to seamless, innovative, and customer-centric financial solutions across the market.

It comes as a part of the two companies’ strategy to offer flexible and secure payment services, revolutionize financial accessibility, and enhance both merchants’ and customers’ experience.

This will be implemented through Contact’s AI-powered digital application, ContactNow, and its leading payment solutions provider, Contact Pay.

Noon Payments’ merchants will access Contact’s financing solutions, including the buy now, pay later (BNPL) service, to simplify the purchasing process and provide multiple payment options.

Beyond BNPL, noon Payments is now integrated as a digital payment gateway within ContactNow app, allowing Contact customers to pay installments, bills, and subscriptions using a wide range of secure digital payment methods.

On the other hand, noon Payments will offer Contact’s payment services as a method for their merchants to integrate into their checkout systems, which will secure more flexibility and a wider variety of payment options for their customers.

Ahmed Abdel Hakim, Managing Director of Contact Pay, commented: “We see this as a major step forward in reshaping the digital payments landscape in Egypt by delivering seamless, secure, and customer-centric payment solutions that align with modern consumer expectations.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed El Moselhy – Business Director at Contact Now, said: “By integrating BNPL services into the noon platform, we’re not only simplifying the customer financing and shopping experience and helping them manage spending without upfront costs, we’re also contributing to a smarter, more resilient e-commerce ecosystem that aligns with evolving customer needs and supports sustainable digital growth.”

For his part, Moustafa Maher, Country Manager of noon Payments Egypt, highlighted: “This collaboration is designed to deliver a smooth and efficient experience for businesses and consumers in Egypt, while also contributing to the development of the local economy.”