Muscat: In a major stride towards enhancing digital governance and streamlining public services, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has officially launched a new self-service platform for issuing digital property title deeds. The service allows beneficiaries to obtain their title deeds instantly and electronically, eliminating the need for in-person visits to service halls.

This initiative marks a significant shift in simplifying procedures. By enabling immediate issuance of ownership documents online, the ministry anticipates reducing the time spent on such services by over 70 per cent and cutting in-person visits by 60 per cent in the first year alone.

In addition to efficiency and speed, the initiative aligns with the ministry’s sustainability goals. It complements a broader digital transition strategy that includes internal communications, external documentation and now the issuance of secure digital title deeds.

Each document is embedded with an electronic verification code, ensuring both accuracy and authenticity. Users can access the traditional version of their property deed through the “Amlak” platform.

Dr Moamen bin Abdullah al Busaidy, Adviser to the Minister for Smart Cities, emphasised the significance of the launch, stating: “This is a critical step towards a fully digital ownership system. Our ambition is for the majority of the public to adopt electronic title deeds by the end of next year. It will save both time and effort for users, who previously had to physically visit various service locations.”

Dr Al Busaidy added that the ministry is currently developing smart services designed to anticipate citizens’ needs and deliver information and entitlements proactively — without requiring formal requests. Future enhancements will also enable mobile access to services and real-time interactions with intelligent data systems, further reducing the need to contact support staff directly.

Dr Rashid bin Mohammed al Ghilani, CEO of the Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (Oneic), which is partnering with the ministry on the project, commented: “This strategic collaboration marks a transformative milestone in Oman’s digital journey. We are committed to delivering secure and efficient technological solutions that enhance citizen experience and drive public sector innovation. We are proud of the trust placed in us by the ministry and look forward to further partnerships in line with Oman Vision 2040.

To maximise accessibility and inclusivity, the new service will gradually be rolled out across more than 300 locations. These include all ministry service halls, Oneic branches and self-service kiosks operating around the clock in all governorates. This expansive rollout is expected to improve operational efficiency and raise customer satisfaction levels to 95 per cent.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

