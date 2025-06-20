Egypt - President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ratified law No. 88 of 2025 establishing a unified national real estate database, according to the Official Gazette.

The law mandates assigning a unique national real estate number to each property in Egypt.

This number will be linked to the country’s unified baseline map and integrated within a secure electronic system, aiming to enhance the organization and management of real estate data.

A competent authority, to be designated by a decision from the Prime Minister, will be tasked with managing the database and providing access to the data in a non-interactive technical format.

The law excludes properties of strategic and military significance owned by sovereign entities, in accordance with regulations to be issued by the Cabinet.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), in coordination with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and other relevant authorities, will define the components of the unified national real estate number.

