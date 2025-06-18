Egyptian real estate developer Madaar Developments has launched its latest residential venture Kenz in New Sheikh Zayed, with a total investment of EGP 30 billion, as per a press release.

The project marks a new benchmark for sustainable and upscale living in West Cairo.

Strategically situated along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road and directly opposite Sphinx International Airport, Kenz offers residents exceptional connectivity and accessibility.

The location is also in close proximity to the Grand Egyptian Museum and several major government infrastructure projects.

Spanning 200 acres, Kenz is designed with an ultra-low building density that does not surpass 12% of the total land, which maximizes privacy and green space.

The project includes a mix of one- to three-bedroom apartments, townhouses, twin houses, and standalone villas, all with customizable layouts to suit varied preferences and needs.

At the heart of the development lies a 65-acre car-free central park, the largest of its kind in Cairo, featuring jogging and cycling tracks, lakes, dedicated children’s zones, and a dog park.

The community will comprise 1,500 residential units, with the first phase expected to be delivered within four years. This initial phase is projected to generate EGP 6 billion in sales.

Kenz will be developed in multiple phases to ensure cohesive urban growth and high-quality execution throughout.

