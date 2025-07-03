RIYADH — The Sakani platform has recorded significant growth in its efforts to provide diverse housing and financing options and solutions that meet the diverse needs of beneficiaries, including families and individuals, to own suitable housing.

The number of platform users has exceeded 4.6 million by the first half of this year, indicating the expansion of Sakani services to include broader segments of citizens and residents.



The Sakani program explained that during the first half of 2025, more than 106000 housing contracts were concluded through the platform.

During the same period, the platform received more than 160 million digital visits. The number of people served during this period exceeded 275000, and more than 200,000 new users were registered, reflecting the increased demand for digital services and the reliability of the platform.



Sakani continues to empower users by offering diverse housing options and multiple financing solutions in partnership with banks, financing companies, and real estate developers, enhancing the flexibility of available options.



Sakani is the largest real estate platform in Saudi Arabia, offering a variety of options including under-construction units, ready-to-move-in units, self-build options, and land. Users can also browse residential projects and suburbs in various areas featuring integrated facilities and services, providing a comprehensive housing experience. In addition, exclusive offers are provided to registered users.



Sakani relies on artificial intelligence technologies to enhance the user experience, while promoting the concepts of neighborliness and social solidarity through the "Seventh Neighbor" service.



To benefit from the Sakani platform's services, download the app via the link: (https://sakani.co/app), contact the unified number 199090, or visit Sakani comprehensive centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Al-Khobar.

