RIYADH — The number of individual investment portfolios in Saudi Arabia’s main stock market rose by 13.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 13,562,817 portfolios, an increase of 1,611,246 compared to 11,951,571 portfolios in Q1 2024, according to the Capital Market Authority’s quarterly statistical bulletin.

On a quarterly basis, portfolio numbers grew by 3.6% compared to Q4 2024, which had recorded 13,090,915 portfolios, marking an increase of 741,902 in just three months.

The total number of individual investors holding these portfolios also grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching 6,764,464 investors, up by 484,780 from 6,279,684 in Q1 2024. Compared to Q4 2024, the number of investors rose by 2.4% or 160,129 individuals.

Male investors accounted for 74.6% of all individual portfolio holders, totaling 5,044,273, a year-on-year increase of 8.2% or 381,933 investors. Quarter-on-quarter, the number of male investors rose by 2.5%.

Female investors represented 25.4% of the total, with 1,720,191 female portfolio holders, a 6.4% increase year-on-year and a 2.2% increase quarter-on-quarter, adding 102,847 and 37,165 investors respectively.

