Seef Properties, a leading Bahrain-based developer, has announced that it has started the design phase of its inaugural project in Saudi Arabia, a 78,000-sq-m mixed-use development in Dammam, in partnership with Majd Investment Company.

The project, located in the kingdom's Eastern Province, marks Seef’s entry into the Saudi market and is part of its regional expansion strategy to boost shareholder value and diversify its portfolio, the company said in a statement.

It will feature residential, commercial, hospitality and entertainment components, including retail outlets, hotel services, and a family entertainment centre.

The move comes following a strategic agreement signed by during last year’s Cityscape global exhibition in Riyadh and represents a milestone in strengthening Seef Properties’ regional presence.

With the project now in the design phase, a team of leading international and local consultancy firms has been appointed to oversee its development.

Benoy Limited, a global architecture firm, will handle the master plan, architectural, and interior design work, while Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) will provide all engineering design services and supervise on-site construction.

Cracknell Landscape Design, a renowned urban design and planning firm, will be responsible for designing the project’s green and outdoor spaces, said the statement from Seef Properties.

Impact Consulting Engineers will serve as the appointed architectural engineering office responsible for securing official approvals.

Mashari Al Shathri Engineering Consultants (MISSION), a Saudi firm, will conduct the traffic studies, while Haj Gulf, a specialist in project and cost management, will be overseeing the project and cost management services.

According to Seef, the development is one of the most significant initiatives in the Eastern Province, aiming to create an integrated destination featuring residential, commercial, entertainment, and office facilities built to the highest standards of comfort and sustainability.

"This step reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality projects with a positive impact that support economic and social development, especially in the Saudi market, which is one of the most promising destinations for growth in the retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors," remarked its CEO Ahmed Yusuf .

" Advancing the project to the detailed design phase is a key milestone in realizing our vision of developing innovative urban destinations. We will continue to leverage our expertise, in collaboration with Majd Investment Company, to deliver a project that sets a benchmark for enhancing the investment environment and creating added value for the region," he stated.

Majd Investment Company CEO Mahmood Al Kooheji said: "We are pleased to partner with Seef Properties on this ambitious project, which brings together both Bahraini and Saudi expertise to develop an integrated urban destination that meets the expectations of the local market."

"We are confident that this collaboration will result in a distinctive development that enhances the Eastern Province’s position as a comprehensive center for investment, commerce, and living," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

