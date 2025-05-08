AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday commended the Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO) for allocating 5 per cent of its profits to support key sectors such as education, health, and public transportation.

During a meeting with JEPCO Chairman Othman Badir and Director General Hassan Abdullah, the prime minister underscored the importance of institutionalising corporate social responsibility (CSR) to ensure sustained support for vital national sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abdullah emphasised that CSR should be permanent, institutionalised and implemented through a cross-government approach based on a partnership triangle involving the public sector, private sector and local communities.

Abdullah also reviewed JEPCO’s current efforts and future plans to enhance the quality of services, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Badir reiterated the company’s commitment to advancing its social responsibility initiatives in alignment with government strategies aimed at improving services provided to citizens.

The social responsibility initiative was launched in March. The Association of Banks in Jordan pledged JD90 million over three years to support the health and education sectors. The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company followed with a JD40 million commitment, while the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company and the Jordan Duty Free Shops each pledged 5 per cent of their annual profits. The Arab Potash Company also joined the initiative, contributing JD30 million.

