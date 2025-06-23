AMMAN — The Higher Steering Committee for Fils Al Reef, a fee added to each kilowatt a household uses, chaired by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, on Sunday approved the connection of 186 homes and sites to the national electricity grid during May, at a total cost of JD719,000.

Kharabsheh said the committee endorsed several new projects to be funded through the Fils Al Reef, including residential communities and economically productive sites, following recent amendments that expanded eligibility criteria for electricity connection at the fund’s expense, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

Director of the Fils Al Reef Directorate at the ministry Hisham Momani said that the approvals cover several categories, including residential clusters of five homes located outside zoning boundaries, with a total cost of JD179,000, and clusters of at least three homes outside municipal limits, costing JD114,000.

"Individual homes located beyond zoned areas but able to connect to existing networks were also included, at a cost of JD52,000," Momani added.

The committee also approved the connection of homes belonging to low-income families located within organised areas and the jurisdiction of electricity distribution companies. "The segment, which aims to support vulnerable households, was allocated JD10,000."

In addition to residential connections, the approved list included a number of productive agricultural projects, such as poultry, cattle, sheep, and fish farms located in poverty pockets outside zoned areas.

These projects will be connected to the grid at a total cost of JD73,000, as part of the ministry’s vision to support farmers, promote livestock development, and strengthen self-reliance in rural communities.

The committee also approved JD40,000 for the installation of lighting on roads leading to cemeteries, aiming to ease access for residents during nighttime burial services.

Additionally, JD153,000 was allocated to support productive, industrial, and investment projects located in underserved areas, provided they create job opportunities for Jordanians living in those communities.

Momeni added that the Fils Al Reef would also support farms with artesian wells located outside zoning limits with JD59,000, contributing to the sustainability of the agricultural sector and national food security. Electricity would also be extended to projects related to public sector services and agricultural and charitable cooperative associations, with a total allocation of JD39,000.

The Ministry of Energy reiterated its continued commitment to using the Fils Al Reef to enhance quality of life, boost agricultural productivity, and foster inclusive development across the Kingdom’s underserved areas.

