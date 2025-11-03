AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Saturday inspected the Rama electrical switch station in the Southern Shouneh District of Balqa Governorate, operated by the Electricity Distribution Company (EDCO).

Kharabsheh underscored the station’s strategic importance in strengthening the reliability of the local power network and ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply to key projects, including the Zara–Main water pumping project, the King Hussein Bridge expansion, and the Baptism Site development, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

During a field tour that included visits to several public and private electricity metering units, the minister emphasised the need to address local power demands, maintain high-quality service standards, and take preventive measures against equipment tampering to ensure sustainable energy provision.

Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Chief Commissioner Ziad Saaydeh said that field inspections are part of the commission’s regulatory mandate to safeguard network efficiency and service continuity. He reiterated the EMRC’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure readiness and ensuring operational stability through continuous coordination with licensed electricity companies.

EDCO Director General Reem Hamdan said the Rama station, launched in early 2025, is one of the company’s major infrastructure projects, serving around 3,500 subscribers, including agricultural and vital facilities.

She noted that the station was constructed at a cost of JD2 million and is supplied by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) through five main feeders, providing an alternative supply to parts of the Sweimeh station, which powers the Dead Sea hotel area.

The facility comprises 12 medium-voltage (33 kV) cells, 10 kilometres of underground cables, and 16 kilometres of overhead lines, contributing to improved operational performance and reduced technical losses.

Kharabsheh concluded his visit at EDCO’s Southern Shouneh offices, where he reviewed progress on service quality enhancements and operational performance.

