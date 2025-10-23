Amman — The Electricity Distribution Company (EDCO) on tuesday launched an optional prepaid service that allows household subscribers to manage their electricity consumption more flexibly and conveniently, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve service quality and customer satisfaction across its concession areas.

In a statement, edco said the new service would be available starting november 1, with applications accepted at any of the company’s 35 branches in karak, maan, tafileh, aqaba, the jordan valley, and the eastern regions of the kingdom. The service will be activated immediately upon submission of the application.

According to the company, the prepaid subscription operates on a balance-based system, enabling customers to top up their accounts with any chosen amount via the efawateercom payment platform. subscribers can select the “prepaid subscription” option and specify the desired balance to add to their meters.

The new system also allows users to track their consumption in real time and receive notifications when usage reaches 70 per cent of their prepaid balance, ensuring they can easily recharge and maintain uninterrupted service.

EDCO noted that this initiative marks the first phase of a broader digital transformation plan aimed at simplifying procedures, boosting operational efficiency and expanding digital services to better meet customer needs across all operating areas.

