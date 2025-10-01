AMMAN — A two-megawatt solar energy project has been inaugurated to help cut electricity costs and boost sustainability for the Disi Water Conveyance Project, Amman’s key drinking water supplier, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at inauguration ceremony, attended by Turkish Ambassador Yakup Caymazoglu, officials from Disi Water Company (Diwaco) and GAMA Energi, Abul Saud said that the initiative is expected to generate about 2 million kilowatt-hours of clean power annually, reducing carbon emissions and trimming operating costs by 2 per cent.

The project features 4,300 high-efficiency bifacial panels designed to maximise solar output, built with local expertise by a Jordanian contractor, the minister added.

Abul Saud said that the initiative reflects the sector’s push towards renewable energy to ensure reliable, year-round water supply for Amman.

He added that beyond its economic benefits, the venture will cut greenhouse gas emissions, provide clean energy, create jobs and support broader environmental, social and economic goals in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the national water strategy.

The Disi project conveys 100 million cubic metres annually from the Disi aquifer in southern Jordan to the capital via a 325-kilometre pipeline. The project started pumping water to Amman in 2013.

Disi is an infrastructure water supply project with a total investment amount of $1.1 billion aiming to facilitate resolution of the water supply problem experienced in Amman and the surrounding area, according to the website of GAMA Energi.

The project was constructed in pursuant to a build-operate-transfer concession agreement based on 25-year guarantee of purchase, the website said.

