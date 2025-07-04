AMMAN — The Jordan Investor Confidence Index, published quarterly by the Jordan Strategy Forum, rose by 6.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 156.7 points, up from 147.6 points in Q4 2024.

According to the Forum’s latest report, the Economic Activity Confidence Sub-Index declined from 138.3 points in the last quarter of 2024 to 128.7 points in Q1 2025. This drop occurred despite real GDP growth of 2.7 per cent in Q1 2025, an increase from 2.0 per cent during the same period in 2024 and consistent with growth in Q4 2024, the report said.

Jordan’s budget deficit after grants stood at approximately JD537 million in Q1 2025, showing improvement from JD681 million in Q4 2024, though remaining above the JD428.8 million recorded in Q1 2024.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows reached around JD227.2 million in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the industrial production index registered a slight decrease, dropping to 87.7 points from 87.8 in the previous quarter.

The Monetary System Confidence Sub-Index rose marginally to 200 points in Q1 2025, compared with 199.2 points in Q4 2024. This was attributed to a notable increase in the Central Bank of Jordan’s foreign currency reserves, which rose from JD14.90 billion to JD15.61 billion.

The interest rate gap between the Jordanian dinar and the US dollar narrowed slightly to 2.0 percentage points, down from 2.1 points in the previous quarter. Additionally, the value of bounced checks decreased significantly, from JD367.6 million in Q4 2024 to JD256.7 million in Q1 2025.

The Financial System Confidence Sub-Index posted the most substantial gain, rising sharply from 114.3 points to 169.3 points in the first quarter. This was supported by an increase in foreign investor activity on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), where the ratio of purchased to sold shares rose to 105.3 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent in Q4.

The ASE index recorded a gain of 478.8 points, closing at 5,112.3 points in Q1 2025. In parallel, credit facilities extended to the private sector grew marginally by 0.1 per cent, reaching JD31.39 billion.

The Jordan Investor Confidence Index reflects ongoing efforts by the Jordan Strategy Forum to promote investment, strengthen economic fundamentals, and enhance the Kingdom’s business environment in support of improved living standards for citizens.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

