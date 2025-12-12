AMMAN — The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and Shams Specialised Company on Thursday signed two agreements to establish, supply, and connect a 100-megawatt solar power project, in a step aimed at supporting the industrial sector and advancing renewable energy adoption in the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, NEPCO Director General Sufian Bataineh, and Shams Chairman Abdullah Shawabkeh, according to a ministry statement.

Kharabsheh described the energy sector as a key driver of economic growth, highlighting ministry initiatives to reduce costs for industrial enterprises. These include expanding natural gas supply to cities and industrial clusters, licensing companies to deliver gas to remote areas, awarding contracts to connect industrial cities, and introducing time-based electricity tariffs.

Shawabkeh said the company plans to begin the project in January, emphasising its potential to reduce energy costs and enhance the global competitiveness of Jordanian products.

Bataineh said the agreements support the Economic Modernisation Vision by lowering energy costs for factories through improved efficiency in small and medium-sized enterprises, reducing electricity and fuel bills, and increasing reliance on renewable energy.

The project aligns with the national energy strategy to raise the share of renewables in the Kingdom’s electricity mix, reduce dependence on imported fuels, and lower long-term costs for industry and other sectors, he added.

Under the agreements, NEPCO will construct a 400 kV substation, a 400 kV transmission line, and carry out civil and electrical works to expand the IPP 3 substation, connecting the 100 MW solar plant to the national grid. Shams, operating under the Amman Chamber of Industry, will build the plant and supply electricity to several affiliated factories.

The project is expected to generate tangible benefits for the industrial sector within two years, lowering operating costs and improving efficiency for manufacturers and investors.

