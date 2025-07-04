AMMAN — The second phase of the Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator project in Jordan concluded on Thursday, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with funding from the Danish-Arab Partnership Programme.

The initiative aimed to foster more sustainable growth and development for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting their transition to environmentally friendly practices and stimulating growth and sustainable job creation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Jordan Majida Assaf said that the project was more than just a series of trainings or sessions; it served as a “real” platform that enabled SMEs to engage with experts, review their strategies and build new pathways for growth, expansion and impact.

"We witnessed ideas transform into action plans, a redefinition of priorities for many businesses, and remarkable professional and leadership development, a testament to the project’s profound impact," Assaf added.

This phase achieved tangible results by working with 22 SMEs through the "Green Growth Accelerator," where each company underwent an intensive programme that included 10–12 participatory sessions and 12–14 individual mentoring sessions.

The outcomes demonstrated “notable” leadership, 36 per cent of these companies are led by women and 27 per cent by youth, reflecting the project’s commitment to empowering diverse groups.

The phase also included an orientation day, a project showcase, and wrapped up with a networking event that helped build “strong” bridges between companies and expand prospects for future collaboration and partnerships.

Ali Qattan, founder of one of the participating companies, stressed the importance of such training in helping a start-up reach global markets, reflecting the ambition of young entrepreneurs for sustainable growth and expansion.

The project reflects UNDP Jordan’s ongoing efforts to support the transition towards a green economy and to facilitate decent and sustainable employment opportunities, Petra added.

The programme places “special” focus on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, with a particular emphasis on empowering youth and women to play an active role in this vital transformation.

