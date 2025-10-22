AMMAN — Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar on Tuesday discussed with Egyptian Ambassador in Amman Khaled Abyad ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly on issues related to labour affairs and Egyptian workers in Jordan.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the electronic platform for recruiting Egyptian workers, which helps regulate the recruitment process and protect workers from exploitation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Bakkar stressed that the Ministry of Labour is keen to maintain open communication channels to resolve any obstacles Egyptian workers in Jordan may face, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

He stressed the ministry’s commitment to regulating the affairs of non-Jordanian workers, particularly Egyptian workers who are known for their “professionalism and dedication” and enjoy the respect of Jordanians.

The minister noted that the Labour Law does not discriminate between Jordanian and non-Jordanian workers in terms of rights.

Abyad praised the ongoing cooperation and coordination between Amman and Cairo regarding Egyptian labour issues in Jordan, in line with the directives of the two countries’ leaderships to boost cooperation across various fields.

The envoy added that Egyptian workers are committed to adhering to Jordan’s Labour Law and regulations, commending the Ministry of Labour’s collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower and the Egyptian embassy in Amman.

