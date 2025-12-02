AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) reported that the overall unemployment rate, including Jordanians and non-Jordanians, reached 16.2 per cent during the third quarter of 2025, marking a slight decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared with the same quarter in 2024, which stood at 16.3 per cent, and a decline of 0.3 percentage points from the second quarter of 2025.

The DoS indicated that the unemployment rate among Jordanian males was 18 per cent in Q3 2025, down 0.3 percentage points from Q3 2024 and 0.1 percentage points from the preceding quarter. Over the past three years, Jordanian unemployment decreased by 1.7 percentage points compared with Q3 2022, while male unemployment fell by 4.4 percentage points since 2021.

For the first time, the number of Jordanian subscribers to social security reached 96,000 between 1 January and 15 November 2025.

Among Jordanians aged 24 and above, the unemployment rate was 17.2 per cent, including 13.5 per cent for males and 30.1 per cent for females. For non-Jordanians in the same age group, the rate was 7.1 per cent, comprising 6.4 percent males and 11.5 percent females.

The unemployment rate among all male residents (Jordanians and non-Jordanians) was 13.6 per cent in Q3 2025, a drop of 0.5 percentage points compared with Q3 2024 and 0.8 percentage points from Q2 2025, marking the lowest level since 2017.

For Jordanians overall, the unemployment rate was 21.4 per cent in Q3 2025, down 0.1 percentage points from Q3 2024 (21.5 per cent) but up 0.1 percentage points from Q2 2025 (21.3 per cent).

This increase is attributed to a rise in female Jordanian unemployment, which reached 33.9 per cent in Q3 2025, up 0.6 percentage points from Q3 2024 and 1.1 percentage points from the previous quarter, coinciding with graduates entering the labour force after completing their studies in the first half of the year.

Unemployment among non-Jordanian residents was 9.2 per cent in Q3 2025. The DoS said that overall unemployment refers to the rate among all residents of the Kingdom, including both Jordanians and non-Jordanians.

The overall unemployment rate in Q3 2025 was 16.2 per cent, down 0.1 percentage points from Q3 2024 (16.3 per cent) and 0.3 points from Q2 2025, representing a 3.8 percentage point decline compared with 2021.

Male unemployment stood at 13.6 per cent, down 0.5 points from Q3 2024 and 0.8 points from Q2 2025, while female unemployment was 27.0 per cent, up 2.3 points from Q3 2024 and 1.1 points from Q2 2025.

Regarding education and regional distribution, 59.1 per cent of the unemployed held a secondary education or higher, while 40.3 per cent had less than a secondary education. Ma’an recorded the highest unemployment rate at 29.4 per cent, while Karak had the lowest at 17.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate for residents aged 24+ was 12.8 per cent, including 10.2 per cent males and 23.7 per cent females.

The employment-to-labour-force ratio reached 83.8 per cent, with 86.4 per cent for males and 73.0 per cent for females. Among residents aged 23+, the employment rate was 40.3 per cent, with 56.5 per cent of employed males aged 20–39 and 72.5 per cent of employed females in the same age group. Employment by educational attainment was 27.1

Per cent for less than secondary, 3.6 per cent for secondary, and 51.3 per cent for above secondary education. Paid employment accounted for 88.7 per cent, including 87.4 per cent males and 95.5 per cent females.

Expatriate employment rose to 46.4 per cent of total employment, up from 46.1 per cent in the same period in 2024, and the employment rate increased by 1.9 percentage points over three years compared with Q3 2022.

The refined economic participation rate (labour force as a percentage of the population aged 15+) was 40.5 per cent, down from 41.6 per cent in Q3 2024.

Male participation was 61.7 per cent (down from 62.2 per cent), while female participation declined to 16.6 per cent from 18.2 per cent, compared with an Arab female participation average of 18.1 per cent.

Educational disparities were evident: 50.6 per cent of the female labour force held a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 15.7 per cent of males. Conversely, 52.1 per cent of male workers had below-secondary education compared with 23.1 per cent of females. Employment in the public sector accounted for 21.9 per cent for both genders.

For Jordanian residents only, unemployment was 21.4 per cent, down 0.1 points from Q3 2024 (21.5 per cent) and up 0.1 points from Q2 2025 (21.3 per cent).

Male unemployment was 18.0 per cent, down 0.3 points from Q3 2024 and 0.1 points from Q2 2025; female unemployment rose to 33.9 per cent, up 0.6 points from Q3 2024 and 1.1 points from Q2 2025.

59.1 per cent of unemployed Jordanians held secondary education or higher, and 40.3 per cent had less than secondary education.

Ma’an had the highest provincial unemployment at 29.4 per cent, and Karak the lowest at 17.3 per cent. Jordanian unemployment for those aged 24+ was 17.2 per cent, including 13.5 per cent males and 30.1 per cent females.

The employment-to-labour-force ratio for Jordanians was 78.6 per cent (82.0 per cent males, 66.1 per cent females).

Employment among residents aged 23+ was 31.5 per cent, with 49.2 per cent below secondary, 9.3 per cent secondary, and 41.1 per cent above secondary education.

Paid employment reached 85.1 per cent (82.9 per cent males, 95.0 per cent females), and expatriate employment accounted for 46.4 per cent of total Jordanians employed. The economic participation rate for Jordanians was 33.4 per cent overall, 52.4 per cent males, and 14.4% females, down from 34.3 per cent, 53.6 per cent, and 14.8 per cent in Q3 2024.

Among non-Jordanian residents, the unemployment rate was 9.2 per cent, down 0.3 points from Q2 2025.

Male unemployment was 8.1 per cent, down 1.3 points from the previous quarter, while female unemployment rose to 14.7 per cent, up 0.47 points from Q2 2025. Residents aged 24+ recorded 7.1 per cent unemployment overall (6.4 per cent males, 11.5 per cent females).

Refined economic participation was 56.7 per cent overall, including 79.3 per cent males and 23 per cent females.

The labour force survey included a sample of 16,560 households across all governorates, representing both urban and rural populations.

The survey is conducted mid-quarter and reflects the situation for the full third quarter (July–September), asking individuals if they sought employment in the four weeks preceding the interview, in accordance with internationally adopted standards.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

