AMMAN — Coinciding with His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Karak, Royal Court Chief Youssef Issawi on Sunday inaugurated two new projects implemented under the Royal Initiatives, aimed at improving services and creating job opportunities for local communities.

In the Mujib region of Qasr District, Issawi attended the opening the Mujib Garment Factory, established by Al Zay Readywear Manufacturing Company as part of the Royal Initiative for production branches and units.

Accompanied by Labour Minister Khalid Bakkar, Karak Governor Qablan Sharif, Al-Zay Company General Manager Abdul Rahman Bani Hani, and New Talal Municipality Committee Head Raed Khattab, Issawi toured the factory and was briefed on its operations.

Bani Hani said the factory currently operates two production lines equipped with 126 machines, producing around 500 garments daily. Output is expected to double to 1,000 pieces per day following the addition of a third production line.

The facility currently employs 95 workers from the surrounding communities, all Jordanians, with the number set to rise to 220 within the first year once full operations begin, he added.

Several female workers expressed gratitude for the Royal Initiative, noting that the project had provided stable employment and improved their families’ living conditions while enhancing women’s economic participation in the region.

In Rabah, also in Qasr District, Issawi inaugurated the new Rabah Secondary School for Boys in the presence of the ministers of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, acting Education and Higher Education, and the Karak governor.

Built on a 2,500-square-metre plot, the school accommodates 460 students and includes 16 classrooms, laboratories for science and computer studies, a modern auditorium, a five-a-side playground, a library and outdoor spaces. Designed to meet the latest Ministry of Education standards, the facility provides a modern, inclusive environment that encourages learning and extracurricular engagement.

Students voiced appreciation for the Royal gesture, describing the new school as a valuable addition that meets their educational needs and provides a motivating learning atmosphere.

Issawi said the inauguration of the two projects, coinciding with His Majesty’s visit to the governorate, reflects the Royal directives to improve citizens’ quality of life and expand access to essential services.

He added that Royal Initiative projects cover a wide range of sectors, including education, health, housing and economic empowerment, and are implemented in coordination with government plans to ensure sustainable impact.

