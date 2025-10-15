AMMAN — The Labour Ministry and the World Bank on Tuesday reviewed the main stages of the Employment and Skills Support Project in the private sector (the National Employment Programme), implementation process, and ongoing activities within its framework.

Discussions came during a meeting between Labour Ministry Secretary General Abdulhalim Dujan and a World Bank delegation visiting the Kingdom, according to a ministry statement.

The two sides discussed technical support related to restructuring some components, allocations and activities undertaken in August, aimed at addressing implementation challenges, improving performance efficiency and ensuring the achievement of the project's development goals.

Dujan underlined the importance of the partnership with the World Bank in supporting government efforts to enhance employment opportunities in the private sector and improve the efficiency of the workforce.

He reiterated the ministry's commitment to providing the necessary environment for the project's success and ensuring a tangible impact on the ground.

The World Bank mission is scheduled to hold several coordination meetings with key partners, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the Social Security Corporation, the National Aid Fund, the Vocational Training Corporation, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions, and Al Hussein Technical University.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

