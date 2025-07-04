AMMAN — Jordan’s trade balance with the United States on Wednesday posted a surplus of JD171 million during the first third of the year, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Data on foreign trade, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, showed that national exports to the US rose to JD701 million in the first four months of 2025, up from JD656 million during the same period last year, with an increase of 6.9 per cent.

Imports from the US market also surged, reaching JD530 million compared with JD404 million for the same period in 2024, marking a 31.2 per cent rise.

The total trade volume between the two countries climbed to JD1.231 billion, up from JD1.060 billion year-on-year, according to Petra.

Jordan’s exports to the US accounted for 25.5 per cent of the Kingdom’s total national exports during the reporting period.

Jordan’s "key" exports to the US market included apparel and related items, fertilisers, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, jewellery, food and animal products, IT services, and engineering industries.

Imports from the US included metal products, transport equipment, machinery and electrical devices, grains, chemicals, medical equipment, food industry products, animal products, furniture, ironware, used clothing, vegetable oils and fats, and wood products.

