RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has contributed $132.9 billion in humanitarian aid to 171 countries, according to an official.



The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has implemented 3,361 projects in 106 countries at a cost of more than $7.3 billion since its establishment in 2015 by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.



Speaking to Saudi Gazette, KSrelief’s director of media and public relations, Shalhoub Al-Shalhoub, said the center continues to provide aid in challenging environments across more than 90 countries.



The center collaborates with international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to strengthen its ability to respond quickly and effectively to crises.



Despite its widespread impact, KSrelief faces some challenges in delivering aid, particularly in politically unstable regions.



Al-Shalhoub outlined key obstacles, including looting and seizure of aid convoys by armed groups, attacks on humanitarian workers, and logistical difficulties such as customs duties and the black-market reselling of relief supplies.



To overcome these challenges, KSrelief collaborates with more than 211 organizations worldwide and engages local groups and volunteers to ensure aid is delivered effectively.



It also conducts needs assessments and implements training programs to enhance humanitarian response.



“These obstacles make it harder to reach those in need,” he said.



Regarding Gaza, KSrelief first sends aid to El-Arish, Egypt, where it is then transported through the Rafah border crossing.



In Syria, the center operates both land and air aid bridges, dispatching trucks and planes with relief supplies while working closely with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to distribute aid within the country.



KSrelief also mobilizes volunteers for its humanitarian efforts. “More than 3,000 Saudi volunteers have applied for the Amal Program to support Syrian relief efforts,” Al-Shalhoub said.



“Additionally, foreign residents in Saudi Arabia are welcomed to participate in our volunteer programs, and the center has special programs to engage with expatriate communities to involve them in humanitarian work.”



KSrelief also supports refugees inside Saudi Arabia, who make up 5.5% of the population.



“Saudi Arabia treats refugees as guests and provides them with free healthcare, education, and social services,” Al-Shalhoub added.



The organization continues to assist refugees outside the Kingdom, particularly in crisis-affected regions such as Syria, Yemen, and Palestine, through targeted relief programs.

