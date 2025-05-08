AMMAN — Jordan's national exports rose by 8.1 per cent by the end of February 2025, reaching JD1.309 billion compared with JD1.211 billion during the same period last year, according to the monthly report issued on Wednesday by the Department of Statistics.

The report also showed that the total exports grew by 9.1 per cent to JD1.449 billion, up from JD1.323 billion in the first two months of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Re-exports also saw a “notable” increase of 19.7 per cent to JD140 million, compared with JD117 million for the same period last year.

The value of imports increased by 7.9 per cent, reaching JD3.065 billion, up from JD2.840 billion year-on-year.

As a result, the Kingdom’s trade balance deficit, the difference between imports and total exports, widened by 6.9 per cent to JD1.616 billion, compared with JD1.512 billion in the same period of 2024.

The export coverage ratio remained steady at 47 per cent.

In February alone, total exports reached JD747 million, comprising JD675 million in national exports and JD72 million in re-exports.

Imports stood at JD1.442 billion, resulting in a monthly trade deficit of JD695 million.

Compared with February 2024, total exports in 2025’s February rose by 18 per cent, with national exports increasing by 17.8 per cent and re-exports by 20 per cent.

Imports declined by 5.3 per cent, leading to a 21.8 per cent drop in the monthly trade deficit.

The export coverage ratio for imports improved “significantly” in February, reaching 52 per cent, up from 42 per cent during the same month of 2024, a 10-percentage-point increase.

