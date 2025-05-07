AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) has reinstated direct flights between Amman and Syria’s Aleppo, launching three weekly services beginning this Tuesday.

With this move, RJ becomes one of the first airlines to re-establish direct air travel to Aleppo, reconnecting the Syrian city to its extensive network of over 45 destinations across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Gulf.

The inaugural flight was received by RJ CEO Samer Majali alongside a delegation of officials, symbolising the revival of air links between the two cities after a prolonged hiatus, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Majali emphasised that adding Aleppo and Damascus to RJ’s route map not only boosts its regional footprint but also contributes to Syria’s reconstruction and encourages “stronger” economic and trade ties between Jordan and Syria.

The route provides a “vital” connection between Syria and the global community, especially following the resumption of daily flights to Damascus earlier this year, he added.

Flights from Amman to Aleppo will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Departures from Amman are scheduled for 5:15am, arriving in Aleppo at 6:45am. Return flights leave Aleppo at 7:45am and land in Amman at 9:15am.

This new route aligns with RJ’s broader strategy to reinforce Amman as a central regional hub.

The airline is also modernising its fleet, adding five Embraer jets for short-haul routes, new Airbus A320neo aircraft for medium-haul travel, and upcoming Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, all equipped with onboard Wi-Fi.

