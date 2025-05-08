Arab Finance: Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) posted a 27% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 7th.

The bank’s consolidated net profit after tax stood at EGP 758.713 million in Q1 2025, compared to a profit of EGP 596.541 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Moreover, the bank’s standalone net profit after tax jumped by 45% YoY in Q1 2025 to EGP 781.450 million from EGP 537.491 million.

EG Bank is engaged in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services through a network of 16 branches located across Egypt.

